FACTBOX-Attacks on mass transit around the world

(Adds incidents in St. Petersburg, Moscow, Paris)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - A Bangladeshi man set off a homemade bomb strapped to his body at a New York commuter hub at rush hour on Monday, wounding himself and three others in what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called an attempted terrorist attack.

Mass transit systems have come under attack around the world. Here are several notable incidents:

Sept. 15, 2017 - London: A homemade bomb on a packed rush-hour commuter train in London engulfed a carriage in flames and injured 30 people, but apparently failed to fully explode. Some people suffered burns and others were injured in a stampede to escape the station. A teenager who moved to Britain after his parents were killed in Iraq is scheduled to go on trial in March.

June 20, 2017 - Brussels: A Moroccan national tried to detonate a suitcase bomb packed with nails and gas bottles at the Central train station. A soldier fatally shot the man, who prosecutors said was suspected of supporting the radical group Islamic State. The bomb, which partly detonated, did not hurt anyone.

April 3, 2017 - St. Petersburg: A suicide bomber killed 16 people and wounded more than 40 on a metro train. The suspect, a native of the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan, had rented an apartment in the city a month before the attack. A little-known group called the Imam Shamil Battalion claimed responsibility and said the bomber was acting on orders from al Qaeda.

March 22, 2016 - Brussels: A suicide bomber detonated a bomb on a train in the city’s downtown Maelbeek subway station, about an hour after bomb attacks on the main airport. At least 30 people died in the attacks.

March 29, 2010 - Moscow: Suicide bomb attacks on packed trains in two central subway stations killed at least 39 people and injured scores more. A Russian Islamist insurgent group claimed responsibility for the bombings.

July 7, 2005 - London: Four British Islamists carried out suicide bomb attacks on three London subway trains and a bus, killing 52 people.

March 11, 2004 - Madrid: Ten bombs packed into sports bags and detonated by cellphones tore through four commuter trains, killing more than 190 people and injuring more than 1,800. Three weeks later, seven men blew themselves up in a suburban apartment after police closed in on them.

Dec. 3, 1996 - Paris: A bomb explodes in the Port Royal station, killing four people and injuring 90.

Oct. 17, 1995 - Paris: A bomb explodes in the carriage of an express train in Paris, injuring 28 people.

July 25, 1995: - Paris: A gas canister with black powder, nails and bolts explodes on a rush-hour suburban commuter train at a station in the heart of the city’s famed Latin Quarter. At least seven people died and 86 others were wounded in the blast, blamed on Algerian Islamist militants.

March 20, 1995 - Tokyo: Members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult released sarin nerve gas in coordinated attacks on the subway system during the morning rush hour, killing 13 people and sickening thousands of others.

December 1994 - New York: A firebomb exploded on a crowded subway train in lower Manhattan, injuring 48 people, including the bomber, Edward Leary, 50. Six days earlier, a firebomb planted by Leary went off on a subway in Manhattan’s Harlem section, injuring two teenagers. Leary drew a 94-year prison sentence for the two bombings. (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Toni Reinhold)