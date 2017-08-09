New York approves plan to upgrade aging Midtown office district

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - New York officials approved on Wednesday the rezoning of a 78-block swath of central Manhattan that will allow for new construction and higher office towers in exchange for funding improved access to the city's aging subway system.

The Greater East Midtown plan is expected to generate 6.8 million square feet of new office space over the next two decades, the mayor's office said in a statement.

The plan will also lead to the renovation of another 6.6 million square feet into Class A space of buildings around Grand Central Terminal whose average age is 75 years old, it said.

Developers will be allowed to build higher density projects provided they fund or undertake improved access to the subway or full station rehabilitations. New buildings will not be granted occupancy certificates until the improvements are completed.

The plan covers an area from East 39th Street to East 57th Street, with Third Avenue on one side and Madison Avenue on the other.

The plan also permits property owners to purchase unused development rights from landmarks throughout the area.

The city council's 42 members unanimously approved the plan, which was years in the making. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrew Hay)