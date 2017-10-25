FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New York Times CFO James Follo to retire in early 2018
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 25, 2017 / 1:44 PM / in 15 hours

UPDATE 1-New York Times CFO James Follo to retire in early 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on Follo)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The New York Times’ Chief Financial Officer James Follo will retire early next year, the company said on Wednesday, ending a more than 10-year stint at the newspaper publisher.

The Times said it was considering candidates from both inside and outside the company to succeed Follo, who is also executive vice president.

Follo’s tenure at the Times represented a crucial transition period for the company, which has been trying to transform itself into a digital media powerhouse to offset falling sales in its traditional print business.

The Times has been posting better-than-expected financial results in recent quarters, spurred by higher digital subscriptions.

Follo took over as the Times’ finance chief in January 2007 after serving in a similar capacity at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc.

The Times will retain an executive search firm to help find Follo’s successor, it said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.