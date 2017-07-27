FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times posts profit in second quarter
July 27, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 10 days ago

New York Times posts profit in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co on Thursday reported a profit in the second quarter compared to a year-ago loss as the newspaper publisher signed up more digital subscribers.

The company reported a profit of $15.6 million in the second quarter compared to a loss of $211,000, a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company earned 9 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Revenue rose 9.2 percent to $407.1 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

