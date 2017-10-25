FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Newcrest Q1 gold output down 15 pct
#Basic Materials
October 25, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Australia's Newcrest Q1 gold output down 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd said first-quarter gold production fell 15 percent from the year-ago quarter and copper output slumped nearly a third as repairs continued at the company’s flagship Australian mine which was damaged by an earthquake.

Australia’s largest independent gold producer said on Thursday its total gold output from mines in Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Ivory Cost fell to 522,917 ounces in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 615,498 ounces in the same period a year earlier.

It maintained fiscal 2018 gold production guidance of between 2.4 million and 2.7 million ounces. (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
