FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Banking and Financial News
March 1, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Icahn says he has a "large position" in Newell - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn has built a“large position” in sharpie maker Newell Brands Inc, the activist investor told CNBC in an interview, and said that the company’s stock undervalued.

Icahn did not disclose the amount of his stake.

The move comes a couple of weeks after Starboard Value LP, which owns about 4 percent of Newell, expressed concerns about the company’s underperformance.

The company’s shares were up 3.2 percent at $26.52 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.