Starboard nominates candidates to Newell's board

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP said on Monday it nominated candidates for election to Newell Brands Inc’s board and expressed concerns about the Sharpie pen maker’s underperformance.

Newell’s shares were up nearly 5 percent in premarket trading.

The activist investor, which owns about 4 percent of company, said the nominations include former Jarden executives Ian Ashken, Martin Franklin and James Lillie. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)