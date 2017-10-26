Gold miner Newmont posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-ago loss when the company took a charge due to discontinued operations.

Newmont said net income attributable to shareholders came in at $206 million, or 38 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $358 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a charge of $527 million.

Revenue rose to $1.88 billion from $1.79 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)