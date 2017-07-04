ANZ job ads rise 1.3 percent in June - ANZ survey

WELLINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand showed a 1.3 percent rise in June from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Wednesday.

On an annual basis job ads rose 14.1 percent on a year ago, with broad-based gains.

"The strong labour market remains a national phenomenon, with all the less-urbanised regions still experiencing stronger annual job ad growth than any of the three main centres," said Cameron Bagrie, chief economist at ANZ Bank. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)