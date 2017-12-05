FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand job ads edge down 0.1 pct in November - ANZ survey
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 5, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

New Zealand job ads edge down 0.1 pct in November - ANZ survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand inched down 0.1 percent from the previous month in November, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Wednesday.

Despite the slip, job ads remain near historic highs as the country experiences a skilled labour shortage that economists said should soon begin to filter through to wage inflation.

“Ongoing tightness in the labour market means that the wage growth pendulum looks set to finally start to shift a little higher,” said Kyle Uerata, economic statistician at ANZ in a research note accompanying the release.

On an annual basis job ads grew 7.7 percent, the survey showed. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
