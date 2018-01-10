New Zealand job ads fall 0.3 pct in December - ANZ survey

WELLINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand slipped 0.3 percent for the second month in a row in December, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday.

The result suggested that the country’s robust demand for labour, driven by a strong economy and skill shortages, had peaked.

“The number of job ads being placed is very high, and both data and anecdote suggest the labour market is tight, but the strongest growth in labour demand appears to be behind us,” said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank in a research note.

On an annual basis job ads grew 6.1 percent, down from 7.6 percent growth the previous month, the survey showed.

Job advertisements fell in tech, retail and tourism, but were still strong in the booming construction and manufacturing sectors. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Peter Graff)