FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-Foreign holdings of New Zealand government bonds edges down in May - RBNZ
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 3:11 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign holdings of New Zealand government bonds edges down in May - RBNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New
Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of
New Zealand data showed on Friday.

----------------------------------------------------------------
                         May       Pvs month   Year ago
 Total all securities:   58.7 pct    58.8 pct    65.2 pct
 NZ govt bonds:          61.4 pct    61.5 pct    68.5 pct
 NZ govt T-bills          7.5 pct     8.3 pct      6.5 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available by clicking on             

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.