February 14, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-NZ house prices rise 7 pct yr/yr, sales volumes snap 19 months of falls - REINZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Corrects to show REINZ says sales volumes rose for the first
time in 19 months, not 7 months in headline, 3rd paragraph)
    By Charlotte Greenfield
    WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices
jumped and sales volumes picked up in January as the market
continued its recovery from a prolonged quiet spell for much of
the previous year, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand
(REINZ) said on Thursday.
   Seasonally adjusted median nationwide house values rose 0.6
percent compared to the previous month for a 7 percent gain on
an annual basis.
    Sales volumes grew for the first time in 19 months, posting
an annual rise of 2.7 percent. 

    

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
