FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
OECD says New Zealand cbank should adopt debt-to-income limits on home loans
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 2 months ago

OECD says New Zealand cbank should adopt debt-to-income limits on home loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.

"High household debt and rapid growth in house prices raise financial system risks," the Paris-based OECD said in its biennial report on the New Zealand economy.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) earlier this month said there would be "significant net benefits" in using DTI limits in a consultation paper seeking feedback on the instruments by Aug. 18.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Charlotte Greenfield. Writing by Jane Wardell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.