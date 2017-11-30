FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ finmin says central bank independence "paramount" amid planned review
November 30, 2017 / 7:02 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

NZ finmin says central bank independence "paramount" amid planned review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Friday the central bank’s independence remained “paramount” as he reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding its objectives to include a focus on employment.

“We will continue to ensure that inflation is carefully managed within the target band,” Robertson said in a speech where he laid out the government’s economic plans.

He said the budget policy statement and half yearly economic and fiscal update would be released on Dec. 14. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

