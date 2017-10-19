FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Incoming NZ prime minister to discuss Cabinet on Friday
October 19, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 3 days ago

Incoming NZ prime minister to discuss Cabinet on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Labour Party leader and incoming prime minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday Cabinet positions in the her new government would be discussed with her party caucus on Friday.

Ardern confirmed that the position of deputy prime minister had been offered to Winston Peters after the leader of the small nationalist New Zealand First party threw his support behind Labour to form government.

The deal marks the end of nearly a decade of centre-right National governments. The minor Green Party is expected to confirm later on Thursday its support for a three-way coalition with Labour and New Zealand First. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)

