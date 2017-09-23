FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand's Ardern says National has more votes but race isn't over
September 23, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a month ago

New Zealand's Ardern says National has more votes but race isn't over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern said the ruling National Party had taken the largest number of votes in Saturday’s general election, but the race was not over yet.

The National Party had 46.1 percent of the votes with over 97 percent of results counted, while Labour had 35.7 percent of the votes, according to the Electoral Commission.

New Zealand First had 7.5 percent of the votes, putting it position to hold the balance of power in the German-style proportional representation system.

Ardern said the expectation was to speak to New Zealand First as quickly as they could. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Charlotte Greenfield)

