WELLINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra on Thursday lifted its forecast payout to farmers for the upcoming 2018 season to NZ$6.75 per kilogram.

The company said in a statement it had lifted its forecast farmgate milk price by 25 cents on original forecast of NZ$6.50 per kilogram in May 2017.

It also announced a forecast earnings per share range of 45 to 55 cents. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)