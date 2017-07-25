Fuji Xerox New Zealand agrees not to seek new NZ government contracts- ministry

WELLINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Fuji Xerox New Zealand has agreed to a voluntary suspension from seeking new government contracts, New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said on Wednesday.

The suspension, effective from July 26, prevents the firm from actively seeking new business from public sector agencies in New Zealand, it said in a statement.

The move was aimed at giving the ministry time to understand the full implications of a report from Japan's Fujifilm Holding Corp into irregular accounting practices at its overseas unit, the ministry said in the statement.

"The Ministry is concerned to ensure companies who supply the government are held to the high standards the public would expect and that New Zealand continues to be recognised as a great country to do business," it said in a statement.

The maker of digital cameras and copy machines said in April it had decided to set up a third-party panel to look into the validity of accounting over some lease transactions at Fuji Xerox New Zealand Ltd for periods before the 2015 financial year.

The English translation of the full report has not yet been published, and the suspension will be reviewed six weeks after its publication, the ministry added. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Richard Pullin)