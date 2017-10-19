NZ Green Party leader in talks with Labour-led coalition gov't

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Green Party leader James Shaw said on Thursday he was confident of reaching an agreement with Labour and New Zealand First to provide support for the formation of a coalition government.

Shaw said a final decision would be made on Thursday evening and he was “very confident” of a change in government after nearly a decade of centre-right National governments.

The incoming Labour-New Zealand First coalition needs the Greens to commit to a confidence and supply agreement in parliament to ensure they have a majority. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Robert Birsel)