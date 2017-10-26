FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Nexa Resources prices IPO at $16/share -sources
#IPOs - Americas
October 26, 2017 / 10:12 PM / in 16 hours

Brazil's Nexa Resources prices IPO at $16/share -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO/NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Nexa Resources SA, formerly Votorantim Metais Holding SA, has priced its initial public offering at $16 per share, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters and IFR.

The company now expects to raise about $496 million, the people said, declining to be named as the matter is not yet public. Nexa said earlier this month that it expected to price at $18 to $21 per share.

Nexa, a unit of Brazilian diversified industrial group Votorantim SA, declined comment. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Stephen Lacey for IFR in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

