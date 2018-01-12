NFL-Raiders face Seahawks in first game at new Tottenham stadium

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium will host it’s first NFL game when the Oakland Raiders take on Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 14, the North American league announced on Thursday.

The NFL signed a 10-year deal with the Premier League club in 2015 to host two matches a season at Spurs’ new stadium, due to be ready for the 2018-19 campaign, which features a retractable grass field with an artificial surface underneath.

“We continue to be very excited by the growth of the NFL in the UK,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“... A key feature of our success is playing in iconic, world-renowned venues like Wembley and Twickenham, and we look forward to playing in what will be another incredible setting for NFL football at Tottenham’s new stadium.”

NFL executive vice-president Mark Waller said that only one game will be held at the under-construction stadium this year but an extra contest will be hosted in a future season to make up the deficit.

“This is a milestone year for the club as we look ahead to the opening of our new stadium and all that it will bring to the area of Tottenham,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said.

”The announcement of the first game of the NFL’s 2018 London Games to take place at our new home heralds the commencement of our 10-year partnership...

“The NFL will bring a whole new audience to the local area, showcase Tottenham and bring further economic and social benefits with truly global coverage and attraction.”

Wembley, where Spurs are playing until the new stadium is completed, will host two more NFL games on Oct. 21 and 28, with the Philadelphia Eagles due to face the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL have yet to finalise which match-ups will take place on the pencilled-in dates. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)