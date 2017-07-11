FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nichicon to plead guilty to fixing prices of electrolytic capacitors
July 11, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

Nichicon to plead guilty to fixing prices of electrolytic capacitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nichicon Corp will plead guilty to fixing the prices of electrolytic capacitors, used in a range of electronics to store and regulate current, and will pay a $42 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Nichicon is the seventh company to be charged with price-fixing in the industry while 10 people have been charged, according to Marvin Price, director of the Antitrust Division's criminal enforcement unit. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

