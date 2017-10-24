FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 10:53 AM / Updated a day ago

Nigerian lawmakers vote to probe use of $1.2 bln Etisalat Nigeria loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s parliament on Tuesday voted to investigate the use of $1.2 billion in loans taken out by telecoms firm Etisalat Nigeria, now called 9mobile.

The motion passed in the upper chamber of parliament mandates a Senate committee on banking and national security to handle the investigation, which seeks to forestall the impact of the debt crisis on foreign investment and hold defaulting parties liable. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Jason Neely)

