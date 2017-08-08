FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Nigeria govt to seek out-of-court settlement over bank funds - lawyer
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 5 days ago

Nigeria govt to seek out-of-court settlement over bank funds - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's government has asked a court to withdraw its case against seven local banks over the non-remittance of $793 million due to the state, the government lawyer told the court on Tuesday.

Yemi Akinseye-George told the court the government would seek an out-of-court settlement in the matter, on which the court was due to rule on Wednesday.

A court last month ordered the banks to transfer a combined $793 million due to the government immediately and accused the lenders of withholding funds collected on behalf of the state.

Several of the lenders have said they have remitted all funds due to government. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.