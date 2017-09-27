FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria raises 243.7 bln naira in bonds, almost double amount on offer - traders
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 22 days ago

Nigeria raises 243.7 bln naira in bonds, almost double amount on offer - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria raised 243.7 billion naira at a bond auction on Wednesday, almost double the amount on offer, as local funds and foreign investors piled into longer tenors to lock in yields, traders said.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) put 135 billion naira worth of bonds maturing in 2021, 2027 and 2037, on offer. However, total investor demand stood at 394.8 billion naira, prompting the debt office to increase the size of the offer. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.