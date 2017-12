LAGOS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to issue a 10.69 billion naira ($29 million) debut green bond next week, the first tranche of a 150 billion naira programme, the environment ministry said on Thursday.

The debt programme will be used to fund projects to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy. The ministry did not give details of the length of the programme. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan)