4 days ago
Nigeria to refinance $3 bln worth of T-bills with dollar debt -minister
August 9, 2017 / 4:49 PM / 4 days ago

Nigeria to refinance $3 bln worth of T-bills with dollar debt -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to refinance $3 billion worth of maturing naira-denominated short-term treasury bills with dollar borrowing of up to three years' maturity, to lower costs and improve its debt position as the economy recovers from a recession.

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Wednesday she was aiming to borrow less in naira and more in foreign currency. She said the government could borrow at a cost of 7 percent overseas, roughly half the interest rate it currently pays locally. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)

