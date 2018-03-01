Ab-Inbev says new $250 mln Nigerian brewery starting operations soon

CAPE TOWN, March 1 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world’s largest beer maker, expects its new $250 million brewery being built in Sagamu, Nigeria, to start first production in the middle of this year, the head of its Africa operations said on Thursday.

The Belgium-based brewer said on Thursday it expected revenue and core profit (EBITDA) to grow strongly again in 2018, with revenue per hectolitre rising by more than inflation and costs by less. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Susan Fenton)