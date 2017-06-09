FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's presidency to sign 2017 budget into law next week - house speaker, sources
June 9, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 2 months ago

Nigeria's presidency to sign 2017 budget into law next week - house speaker, sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's presidency is expected to sign the 2017 budget into law next week, the speaker of the lower chamber of parliament, Yakubu Dogara, and two presidency sources said on Friday.

The record 7.44 trillion naira budget passed by parliament on May 11 was bigger than the 7.298 trillion naira draft spending plan submitted by Buhari in December.

The budget must be signed by the president to become law. President Muhammadu Buhari has been on medical leave in Britain since May 7 and handed over power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, in his absence. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones)

