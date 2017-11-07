FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Buhari presents 8.612 trillion naira 2018 budget to lawmakers
November 7, 2017 / 2:22 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Nigeria's Buhari presents 8.612 trillion naira 2018 budget to lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari presented on Tuesday a 2018 budget of 8.612 trillion naira, the country’s biggest ever, to lawmakers.

He said the budget was based on an exchange rate of 305 naira to the dollar and a projected oil output of 2.3 million barrels per day at an assumed price of $45.00 dollars per barrel.

The president is targeting February 2018 for passage of next year’s budget, he said, adding that the deficit is expected to be 2.005 trillon naira and real economic growth is estimated to be 3.5 percent for 2018. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, Libby George and Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos)

