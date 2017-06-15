FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nigeria cenbank says investor FX trading hit $2.2 bln in six weeks -spokesman
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 15, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 2 months ago

Nigeria cenbank says investor FX trading hit $2.2 bln in six weeks -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 15 (Reuters) - Investors have traded $2.2 billion at a new currency window introduced by Nigeria's central bank six weeks ago to allow them to deal on the naira at market-determined rates, the bank's spokesman Isaac Okorafor told Reuters on Thursday.

Okorafor said the bank's participation ay the investors' window was limited to less than 30 percent of trades, noting that the regulator will ensure it sustains intervention on the currency market to shore up the naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.