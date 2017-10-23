FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria central bank injects $195 mln into currency market
October 23, 2017 / 5:27 PM / in a day

Nigeria central bank injects $195 mln into currency market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Monday it had injected $195 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages.

The bank said in a statement it had released $100 million earmarked for the wholesale market, $50 million for small businesses and individuals, and $45 million for certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)

