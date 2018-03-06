FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated a day ago

Nigeria central bank injects $210 mln into currency market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, March 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Tuesday it had injected $210 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages.

The bank said in a statement it had released $100 million earmarked for the wholesale market, $55 million for small businesses and individuals, and $55 million for certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.

An IMF report, seen by Reuters last week, criticised Nigeria’s central bank for its complex foreign exchange system, as well as its direct interventions the economy, calling for them to be discontinued. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, Editing by William Maclean)

