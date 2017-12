LAGOS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank on Monday weakened the naira marginally, selling dollars at 307 naira each for the first time on the official interbank market, traders said.

The bank has sold $500,000 almost on daily basis to alleviate dollar shortages on the currency market at a rate which has hovered at between 305 naira and 306 naira for months. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)