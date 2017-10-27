FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's central bank supplies $285.7 mln to four sectors
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 4:44 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Nigeria's central bank supplies $285.7 mln to four sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said it had injected $285.7 million into the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday to meet requests in four industries for dollars, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate shortages.

The four industries targeted are agriculture, airlines, petroleum and raw materials, the Central Bank of Nigeria said in a statement.

The central bank will “continue to play its role in easing the foreign exchange pressure on manufacturing and agricultural sectors” through dollar sales, said the statement. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

