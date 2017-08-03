FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's economy to grow 2.2 pct this year -govt document
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 3, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 2 months

Nigeria's economy to grow 2.2 pct this year -govt document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria expects its economy to grow 2.2 percent this year, the government said in a strategy document seen by Reuters on Thursday, after the country suffered its first recession in more than two decades in 2016.

The 2018-2020 Medium Term Fiscal Framework and Strategy Paper, to form the basis for its 2018 budget, projects spending of 7.94 trillion naira ($21.75 bln) next year, up 6.7 percent from the sum budgeted for 2017. The document was dated July 27.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it expects Africa’s biggest economy to grow by 0.8 percent this year, with threats to growth remaining elevated.

$1 = 365.00 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.