Shell Nigeria considering investment in gas project in Niger Delta

WARRI, Nigeria June 20 (Reuters) - Shell is considering whether to invest in a gas project in Nigeria's southern Niger Delta energy hub, the managing director of the local unit said on Tuesday.

Osagie Okunbor, managing director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), said the project under consideration would have a capacity of 300 million cubic feet and would be located in the city of Asa. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Susan Fenton)