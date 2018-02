LAGOS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 15.13 percent in January, compared with 15.37 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 18.92 percent in January, compared with 19.42 percent in December. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)