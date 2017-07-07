FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Nigeria interbank lending rate rises on tight liquidity
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 4:19 PM / a month ago

Nigeria interbank lending rate rises on tight liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria's interbank lending rate rose to around 15 percent on Friday from 5 percent last week after commercial lenders paid for dollar and treasury bill purchases, draining liquidity, traders said.

The central bank sold dollars twice this week, thereby tightening naira liquidity, traders said. It also sold 25.67 billion naira in treasury bills on Wednesday, which further pushed up borrowing costs.

"The interbank rate traded above the 40 percent level on Wednesday," the trader said, because of the treasury bill auction. He said rates later dropped sharply after the central bank repaid matured bills worth 65 billion naira.

Borrowing costs are expected to rise next week, since the central bank may keep up its forex interventions to stabilise the local currency, traders said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.