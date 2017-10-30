FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria signs Rosatom agreements to build nuclear power plant
October 30, 2017 / 3:55 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Nigeria signs Rosatom agreements to build nuclear power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned Rosatom and Nigeria have signed agreements for the construction and operation of a nuclear power plant and research centre in Africa’s biggest economy, Rosatom said on Monday.

“The development of nuclear technologies will allow Nigeria to strengthen its position as one of the leading countries of the African continent,” Anton Moskvin, Rosatom’s vice president for overseas marketing and business development, said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

