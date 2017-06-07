Shell lifts force majeure on Nigeria's Forcados oil - spokeswoman

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell lifted force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The grade, which typically exports 200,000-240,000 barrels per day (bpd) had been under force majeure since February 2016 following a militant attack on the main export route, the Trans Forcados Pipeline.

Last week Shell issued a loading programme for June exports that lifted planned exports from Nigeria to at least a 15-month high.