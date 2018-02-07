FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Breaking City News
February 7, 2018 / 4:27 PM / Updated a day ago

First vessel sails with Nigeria's Bonga crude since mid-Jan - Vortexa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* A cargo of crude oil has sailed from Nigeria’s Bonga terminal for the first time since mid-January as operator Shell ramps up production, according to oil analytics firm Vortexa

* The Suezmax Narmada Spirit left the terminal with a 1 million barrel cargo and is expected to sail to the Mediterranean, according to Vortexa

* The last cargo to leave the terminal, the Sea Garnet, departed on January 17 and discharged at Fos Sur Mer in France

* Bonga operator Shell Nigeria said production was gradually increasing after a “brief shutdown” from Jan. 16-28 for repairs on a piping system

* Another Suezmax, the Arctic, is set to begin loading at the Bonga terminal today and is also expected to sail to Europe

* Bonga has a capacity to produce 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 150 million standard cubic feet (scf) of gas (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Ahmad Ghaddar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.