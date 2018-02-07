First vessel sails with Nigeria's Bonga crude since mid-Jan - Vortexa

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* A cargo of crude oil has sailed from Nigeria’s Bonga terminal for the first time since mid-January as operator Shell ramps up production, according to oil analytics firm Vortexa

* The Suezmax Narmada Spirit left the terminal with a 1 million barrel cargo and is expected to sail to the Mediterranean, according to Vortexa

* The last cargo to leave the terminal, the Sea Garnet, departed on January 17 and discharged at Fos Sur Mer in France

* Bonga operator Shell Nigeria said production was gradually increasing after a “brief shutdown” from Jan. 16-28 for repairs on a piping system

* Another Suezmax, the Arctic, is set to begin loading at the Bonga terminal today and is also expected to sail to Europe

* Bonga has a capacity to produce 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 150 million standard cubic feet (scf) of gas (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Ahmad Ghaddar)