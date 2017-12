ABUJA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A major Nigerian oil union said on Saturday it would launch a strike from Monday after talks aimed at resolving a dispute with domestic oil and gas companies reached a deadlock.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), whose members mainly work in the upstream oil industry, is clashing with the companies over the laying off of union members. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Potter)