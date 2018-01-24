FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Energy
January 24, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated a day ago

Nigerian state oil firm says Nov. oil and gas export sales were $239.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm said on Wednesday its November export sales of crude oil and gas were $239.1 million, down 25.7 percent from the previous month.

Oil accounted for 48 percent and gas for 52 percent of the exports, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in a statement.

From November 2016 to November 2017, $3.73 billion of crude and gas was exported, the company said. Of that, $2.6 billion went to pay debts for joint ventures with international oil firms and $850 million was paid to Nigeria’s government.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.