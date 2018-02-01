FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Energy
February 1, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Nigeria's Kaduna refinery shut temporarily, state oil firm says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Kaduna oil refinery has temporarily shut down because of a lack of crude, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Thursday.

The state oil firm is now making arrangements to supply crude so production can resume, an NNPC spokesman told Reuters by phone, without giving further details.

Kaduna, with a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day, is one of Nigeria’s three main oil refineries. They are frequently beset with issues that mean they can either not operate at all or cannot work at full capacity. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.