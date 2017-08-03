FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's state oil company signs deals with Chevron, Shell
August 3, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in 2 months

Nigeria's state oil company signs deals with Chevron, Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil company said on Thursday it had signed agreements with Chevron and Shell to boost crude production and reserves.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said a joint venture agreement with Chevron Nigeria Limited would see the development of proven and probable reserves of 211 million barrels.

It said a joint venture with Shell Petroleum Development Company would lead to the development of a project comprising of 156 development activities across 12 oil mining licences in the Niger Delta production hub. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)

