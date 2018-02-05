Production of Nigeria's Bonga oil ramping up after shutdown -Shell Nigeria

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* Production of Nigeria’s Bonga crude oil is “being ramped up gradually” after brief shutdown, a spokesman for Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production company (SNEPCo) said on Monday

* The company performed a “brief shutdown” from Jan. 16-28 for repairs on a piping system. It added that “further checks and ancillary repairs” mean that oil and gas production were gradually ramping up

* Traders told Reuters the maintenance had impacted oil loadings, and a list of vessel loadings showed the last cargo to load was the suezmax Sea Garnet on Jan. 17. The Narmada Spirit is expected to load early this week, according to loading plans seen by Reuters

* Bonga has a capacity to produce 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 150 million standard cubic feet (scf) of gas (Reporting By Libby George, editing by David Evans)