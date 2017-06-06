FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's President Buhari is recuperating fast, wife says
June 6, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Nigeria's President Buhari is recuperating fast, wife says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

ABUJA, Nigeria, June 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is recuperating fast and will be back home soon, his wife said on Tuesday after returning from Britain where he is on medical leave.

The president, 74, spent nearly two months in Britain on medical leave earlier this year and returned last month for what his office described as follow-up tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition.

His wife Aisha Buhari, in a statement issued by State House, expressed appreciation for the support of Nigerians, and said: "He will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast."

Buhari, a former military ruler, has handed over power to his deputy Yemi Osibanjo, a lawyer who is seen as business-friendly and has played an active role in driving economic policy changes. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Andrew Heavens)

