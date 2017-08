LAGOS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to more than two-year high of $31.22 billion by Aug. 8, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Nigeria's dollar reserves, which have been battered by lower oil prices, climbed back to a level they last reached in July 2015, shortly after President Mohammadu Buhari took office, the data showed. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alison Williams)